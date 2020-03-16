OMG! Actress Pooja Hegde revealed that her debut with Hrithik Roshan was the ‘lowest point of her career’

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde has made a name for herself in Bollywood as well as Tollywood and is known to be a talented actress. The actress recently opened up about her acting journey in an interview with another news publication and she feels like every film brings its own destiny and says that she doesn’t like to attach herself to the box office.

She talked about staying unaffected by the success or a failure of her film. She went on to talk about her highest and lowest points of her career and how Mohenjo Daro, with Hrithik Roshan had affected her career.

Talking about her lowest point, she called Mohenjo Daro in the beginning of her career to be so and because of which she was out of work for a year and then she wasn't getting movies to her liking. She said that it wasn’t like one film took off and there was no looking back.

She also opened up about the turning point in her career and said that when she started getting films she wanted to do, they didn’t turn out box office successes. Then a Telugu movie with Jr. NTR clicked for her commercially and since then she feels like it’s been an amazing journey but still realizes that she has a long way to go and still has many dream directors to work with.

Let’s hope that all her dreams come true and her fans always bless her with their love and support for the good work she will keep doing in the film industries.

