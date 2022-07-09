OMG! Actress Rashmika Mandanna ends up getting mobbed during her visit to Lalbaughcha Raja

MUMBAI: Lalbaughcha Raja is one such Ganesh pandal in Mumbai that has a perpetual rush as the devotees rush there to get Bappa’s blessings and many celebrities are spotted here as well, to seek the Lord’s generous blessings.

Recently, actress Rashmika Mandanna visited the pandal but unfortunately, got mobbed during her visit and the video is going viral. Many are of the perspective that she shouldn’t have done this as it creates a huge crowd around.

Due to her celebrity status, many people were around her and there were chances of mass molestation, were the opinions. Some even criticized her for having the privilege for an easy access to the ‘Darshan’ and the actress also ended up getting trolled for clicking pictures near the Idol of Lord Ganesh.

Recently, the trailer of her upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Goodbye’ was launched, and she will be seen with talents like Neena Gupta, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Thappad fame – Pavail Gulati among others. The masses seem to be impressed with her and anticipate a smashing debut on her side.

We know that the film industry is facing a ‘Boycott trend’ and this film could be seen as a relief. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2, reprising her role of ‘Srivalli’.

