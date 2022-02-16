OMG! Adah Sharma gets massively trolled for her recent video on Garbage dance, “Modern Kaamwali Bai” says the fans

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma is no doubt one of the talented actresses we have in Bollywood industry, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. We have seen the actress garnering all the attention with her projects like Commando 3, 1920, Hasee Toh Phasee and few others.

No doubt the name of the actress tops the list when it comes to hotness and cuteness at the same time. We have seen some amazing pictures over the time of the actress on social media handles which definitely wins the hearts of fans.

The fans also on the other hand always look forward to see more of the actress on social media.

Having said that, the actress surely knows how to grab the attention of the fans with her activity on social media, and her recent video is doing the same thing.

In her recent video we can see the actress giving a beautiful message of throwing the garbage in the bin but in a hilarious way.

We bet you must have also laughed looking at this video, indeed this is one of the unique ways to deliver a message. The fans are loving this hilarious video but there are many people who are not liking the video and are trolling the actress.

As we can see these comments coming from the side of netizens who are saying that it was a necessary thing to dress up just to throw the garbage, whereas many people are saying that how come she has so much confidence to perform such activity on streets.

What are your views on this video and these comments for the actress Adah Sharma , do let us know in the comments section below.

