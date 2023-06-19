OMG! Adipurush makers allegedly paying people to delete negative tweets?

MUMBAI: After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

Adipurush has failed to impress the critics and audiences. Well, netizens are not happy with the dialogues, and many scenes in the film. This has literally become a meme fest on social media. Now, shockingly, as part of a PR activity, the makers are allegedly paying people to delete negative tweets.

So Adipurush team is paying me ₹9500/tweet to post positive reviews about the movie.



But I am not Bikau like RW, I carry my dharma on my sleeves and I will never compromise for it. pic.twitter.com/2K650im6iF — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) June 17, 2023

75000 per tweet bhi doge to bhi nahi karunga. #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/uWLY6nVzss — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 17, 2023

Agencies slipping in my DM on behalf of T Series and Adipurush and begging me to delete my tweets for some money, sorry guys you chose the wrong person. #AdipurushDisaster pic.twitter.com/iaUWI80vdv — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 17, 2023

Suddenly all negative reviews about the worst movie of all time adipurush disappeared everyone is getting that bag — Bala (@flybalafly) June 18, 2023

Adipurush’s collections so far are excellent, but it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get further as the reviews have been negative and even the word of mouth is very poor. Adipurush has failed to impress and everyone who has watched the film is writing that they are disappointed with the movie. Adipurush needs to continue to do well at the box office to become a hit as the budget of the film is quite high.

