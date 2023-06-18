OMG! Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir gets death threats for his controversial dialogues, Mumbai police provides safety

MUMBAI : After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

Adipurush has failed to impress the critics and audiences. Well, netizens are not happy with the dialogues, and many scenes in the film. This has literally become a meme fest on social media. Now, shockingly, Manoj Muntashir who has written the dialogues in the film has received death threats. He called the Mumbai police and has asked for protection after recording his statement.

For the unversed, a press conference was held in Madhya Pradesh by the Kshatriya Karni Sena people, where they threatened to kill Om Raut and Muntashir for their outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Ma Sita and Ravana.

Mumbai Police provides security to dialogue writer of #Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life. Police say that they are investigating the matter.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/1WiWiOhclo — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023



Adipurush’s collections so far are excellent, but it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get further as the reviews have been negative and even the word of mouth is very poor. Adipurush has failed to impress and everyone who has watched the film is writing that they are disappointed with the movie. Adipurush needs to continue to do well at the box office to become a hit as the budget of the film is quite high.

