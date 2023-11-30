OMG! Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar's clash for the FIRST time; Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 face off with Kartik Aaryan’s untitled next

The big movie will open in theaters on Independence Day in 2025, according to the statement. News broke exactly one week later on November 29, 2025, indicating that the Independence Day release of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 will also take place on that day.
MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan made the announcement that he had signed on to feature film director Karan Johar's next project on his birthday, November 22. The big movie will open in theaters on Independence Day in 2025, according to the statement. News broke exactly one week later on November 29, 2025, indicating that the Independence Day release of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 will also take place on that day.

It's interesting to note that if this clash occurs, it will mark the first time that films from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films had simultaneous releases. It is well known that both of the reputable producers are rather close. As an assistant on Aditya's first movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Karan began his cinematic career. Karan Johar has praised Aditya Chopra and his family in several interviews. As anticipated, they have consistently made sure that their films are not released on the same day, most likely to avoid competing with one another's business.

In February 2014, Karan Johar praised Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar, in an interview, “They (Aditya, Yash, SRK) conceived, conceptualized and envisioned this company. Tomorrow if I am asked to wipe the floors of Red Chillies (Shah Rukh Khan’s production house) and Yash Raj, I will do so. And I know if I ever need SRK and Adi, they will be there for me.”

Thus, if War 2 and Kartik Aaryan's untitled next fight on August 15, 2025, as scheduled, it should be an entertaining show to see. Given that August 15, 2025, is Independence Day, a national holiday, it is certain that this date will be in great demand. In the meantime, Saturday, August 16, is Janmashtami. Big-budget movies don't usually come out a week following Independence Day. Therefore, the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday on Wednesday, August 27, in the second week, will also benefit the August 15 release.

