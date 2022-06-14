OMG! After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to make his Hollywood debut?

Alia Bhatt made it to the headlines after the news of her gearing up for her Hollywood debut had come out. The actress is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut ‘The Heart Of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 12:57
movie_image: 
ranbir

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt made it to the headlines after the news of her gearing up for her Hollywood debut had come out. The actress is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut ‘The Heart Of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot. She has been sharing pictures and videos from London. Well, she is not the first Indian actor to be heading West. There have been several actors before her who have made India proud, all the way from Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah to Priyanka Chora and Irrfan Khan. However, her husband and fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor is in no mood to join this list soon. In a recent interview, Ranbir admitted he was reluctant to move to the West for work.

Ranbir was last seen on screen in 2018 in Sanju. This year, he will have two releases in Shamshera and Bramhastra. While promoting the film in a recent interview, Ranbir also spoke about Alia’s upcoming Hollywood debut and his own non-existent Hollywood dreams.

Also read Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

Ranbir responded to a question about if he is planning to follow Alia into Hollywood and said, “Meri gaadi yahan theek chal rahi hai (I am doing just fine here). I am happy with that much. I don’t have any Hollywood dreams. All my dreams are for Brahmastra. I have always believed that if you want to reach audience worldwide, you can do it with your own culture and language. I feel whatever content is entertaining in your culture, it can touch all audiences.”

He added. “I am really scared of auditions. The dreams Alia has, I have never seen in anybody else. But I am happy where I am.”

Heart of Stone is Alia’s first international project. The Tom Harper film also stars Gal Gadot, Sophie Okonedo, and Jamie Dornan and will release on Netflix. Apart from this, Alia is also shooting Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which releases next year. But before that, she will be seen opposite Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Bramhastra.

The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and the makers have been teasing fans with the first looks of the lead characters along with an intriguing teaser. Recently, Ayan called Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt a perfect fit for this love story.

Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times
 

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Hollywood Bollywood Netflix Heart of Stone Om Puri Naseeruddin Shah Priyanka Chora Irrfan Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 12:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Siddharth Chaturvedi's commercial ad co-star Hunza Sabir roped in for Sony Sab's Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
WOW! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna set perfect cues to be a loyal husband, Here's how
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Maddam Sir: Face-Off! Amar and Haseena get into tough fight to search Santosh
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns. Earlier we have seen Karishma and...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Oh NO! Rajesh and Vandana confront Sakhi for smoking behind their back
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Drama! Abhimanyu steps out of Birla house
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disheartening! Manjari refuses to sign divorce papers, Abhimanyu leaves Birla house
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
ranbir
OMG! After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to make his Hollywood debut?
Latest Video