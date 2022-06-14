OMG! After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to make his Hollywood debut?

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt made it to the headlines after the news of her gearing up for her Hollywood debut had come out. The actress is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut ‘The Heart Of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot. She has been sharing pictures and videos from London. Well, she is not the first Indian actor to be heading West. There have been several actors before her who have made India proud, all the way from Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah to Priyanka Chora and Irrfan Khan. However, her husband and fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor is in no mood to join this list soon. In a recent interview, Ranbir admitted he was reluctant to move to the West for work.

Ranbir was last seen on screen in 2018 in Sanju. This year, he will have two releases in Shamshera and Bramhastra. While promoting the film in a recent interview, Ranbir also spoke about Alia’s upcoming Hollywood debut and his own non-existent Hollywood dreams.

Ranbir responded to a question about if he is planning to follow Alia into Hollywood and said, “Meri gaadi yahan theek chal rahi hai (I am doing just fine here). I am happy with that much. I don’t have any Hollywood dreams. All my dreams are for Brahmastra. I have always believed that if you want to reach audience worldwide, you can do it with your own culture and language. I feel whatever content is entertaining in your culture, it can touch all audiences.”

He added. “I am really scared of auditions. The dreams Alia has, I have never seen in anybody else. But I am happy where I am.”

Heart of Stone is Alia’s first international project. The Tom Harper film also stars Gal Gadot, Sophie Okonedo, and Jamie Dornan and will release on Netflix. Apart from this, Alia is also shooting Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which releases next year. But before that, she will be seen opposite Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Bramhastra.

The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and the makers have been teasing fans with the first looks of the lead characters along with an intriguing teaser. Recently, Ayan called Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt a perfect fit for this love story.

