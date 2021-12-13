OMG! After Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested positive for covid

MUMBAI: The fear of coronavirus is still not gone from the world, we are witnessing many cases from different parts of the world are being recorded.

And now the latest information is that Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Yes you heard right Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife has been tested positive for coronavirus along with Seema Khan, the fashion designer.

Earlier today Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora took to their respective social media handles and shared that they have also contracted the virus.

Well Maheep and Seema as of now did not shared anything on their social media handles. But we really wish for the speedy recovery of both of them.

