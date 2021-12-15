OMG! After Maheep Kapoor daughter Shanaya Kapoor test positive for covid

MUMBAI: Earlier actresses Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for covid. Later there was also news that Sanjay Kapoor's wife wife Maheep Kapoor and fashion designer Seema Khan was also tested positive for coronavirus.

And now today Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has the information that she is also tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to her Instagram handle the star kid who wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, however, while testing again as precaution, the results came positive. "I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone."

We do wish for the speedy recovery of the actress Shanaya Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Karan Johar's project. Well the detailed information about the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor is still awaited.

