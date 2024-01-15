OMG! After the roaring success of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is unsure of the film industry’s future

MUMBAI : Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry and he has also been a part of many successful films. The actor has expressed his opinion on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The film has been hailed by many as entertaining while many have also opposed the lead portraying toxic masculinism.

Nawazuddin has now expressed his opinion on the current trend in the Hindi film industry saying, “We see the same films being made, merely with different actors, costumes, and makeup. I'm genuinely pessimistic about the future. While many remain optimistic, it's evident that audiences prefer a specific type of film, which is fine—they should. However, the survival of diverse cinema is crucial, and unfortunately, that isn't happening.”

He further clarified, “I am not talking about commercial cinema; millions of people enjoy it, and I do too. However, the survival of the other kind of cinema is at risk today. It will require a considerable amount of time. In the past, both types of cinema coexisted, but that's no longer the case.”

Meanwhile, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri has crossed the Rs 900cr mark

Credit-Spotboye



