OMG! After veteran actor Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty admitted to a city hospital

MUMBAI: The day after it was revealed that veteran actor Dharmendra has been hospitalised in the city, his contemporary Mithun Chakraborty has also been admitted to a hospital now.

A picture has been going viral on the internet in which the iconic actor can be seen lying on a hospital bed. National secretary of BJP, Dr. Anupam Hazra, shared the photo and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Reportedly, Mithun's manager has confirmed that the actor has indeed been hospitalised for a 'routine check-up'. "He is okay. Nothing serious. Will let you know," he was quoted as saying.

On the professional front, Mithun was last seen in 'The Kashmir Files', helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The veteran actor was lauded for his hard-hitting performance in the film.

The actor will be next seen in a Bengali film named 'Projapoti'. Apart from acting, Mithun is also an active part of politics in the country. The actor is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, Mithun's 'Ghulami' co-star Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital yesterday after undergoing treatment for a few days. He informed his fans that he suffered a muscle pull due to which he had to be under the doctor's supervision.

Credit: The Free Press Journal