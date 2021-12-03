OMG! Ahan Shetty says that he’s become friends with other Bollywood star kids only recently

MUMBAI: Ahan Shetty who made his debut in 'Tadap' opposite Tara Suataria has said that he didn't know many star kids growing up, but he has known Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan since they were children. Ahan has also stated in his latest interview that he has only just begun making friends in the industry.

In an interview, Ahan Shetty said, "Even though my dad is in the industry, I never really grew up around it. We lived in South Bombay, and I attended the American School of Bombay. Dad also has a lot of friends and is highly respected by them. However, our family was not like a Bollywood family."

He also mentioned that he went to the same school as Tiger Shroff. “Tiger was my schoolmate and I used to see him perform and was always inspired by him. Getting into the industry now, he has set the bar quite high both in action and dance. I really admire him."

Furthermore, he said, "I think only recently have I made a few friends, you know, Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Bunty Ahluwalia, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, all of them. But I've also known Aryan Khan since I was a kid. He attended the Ambani School while I attended the American School of Bombay. We used to meet outside on the field." He said Aryan is a good footballer.

Ahan will appear in Milan Luthria's Tadap, a film written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tara Sutaria will star opposite Ahan in the film. It is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100.

Credits: Hindustan Times

