OMG! Ahmed Khan hints upon Welcome 3 and sequel of Awara Pagal Deewana in making

MUMBAI: For some months now, we have been reading planted stories of absentee producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s comeback plans.

Earlier we couldn’t hear the end of Nadiadwala’s Hera Pheri 3, or Part 4 as he called it, although Part 3 is yet to be made: more chaos! Now just when the heat and dust was settling down on that project with no sign of any progress with the casting, let along shooting, we now hear that Firoz is making Welcome Part 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi.

None of these actors has announced his participation in Welcome 3.

One now hears that choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will direct Welcome 3. But when connected with Ahmed, he was not sure which project of Nadiadwala he was directing.

“I’ve verbally agreed to direct one film for him. But I am not sure which one. It could be the sequel to Awara Paagal Deewana,” Ahmed told me, urging me to not write anything about this until “something actually happens.”

Not one of them has been officially announced.

