OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate, READ MORE

MUMBAI: The ongoing Panama papers case has taken another major turn, and now the latest news is that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by ED with regards to the ongoing case.

Yes you heard right Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter in law of Amitabh Bacchan is summoned by the Enforcement Directorate with regards to the money laundering in connection with Panama papers on Monday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will appear before the agency today to record her statement.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also been summoned earlier for questioning but she had twice sought more time.

The ongoing Panama paper case is under investigation, which includes the millions of documents which were stolen and leaked to the media in the year 2016, which involve allegations that the world's rich and powerful set up offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes.

We look forward to further information with regards to the actress getting summoned by the Enforcement Directorate.

