OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tagged as a 'controlling mother' due to THIS video, take a look

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often judged for her style of parenting for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, but she gives a damn about it. Aaradhya has grown up into a very well-behaved and happy kid, as one can notice from her spotting pictures and otherwise, and it shows that she looks up to her mother as an inspiration.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan put everything on the back burner and happily took on motherhood, and she is acing up the responsibility like a star. Even husband and Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is grateful and proud of the way she brought up Aaradhna.

As we talk about Aishwarya and her motherhood, she is often called a controlling mom, and this old video of Ash celebrating Aaradhya's birthday has made people call her the controlling mother once again.

In this old viral video, you can see Ash holding Aaradhya close to her as she is all ready to cut her birthday cake, while Abhishek stands beside her and Jaya Bachchan stands a little far away.

While the birthday countdown begins, Aaradhya too excitedly joins the countdown, but Ash whispers something in her daughter's ear, and she keeps quiet. This is something that the netizens have noticed and are passing their strong judgements on.

One user commented, "Aish ke kuch bolte hi aradhya chup ho gai....mujhe to aish samajh hi nahi aati" Another user said," I think Aishvariya always controls daughters ' emotions and actions."

One more user commented, "Did anyone else notice how after aishwarya whispered something in her ears and she stopped counting??? If what i am thinking is true than this is toxic parenting let her be a child you dont need to groom her from such young age".

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always speaks about how Aaradhya is her utmost priority and hence she is not choosing more films, but lately she can give herself the liberty of doing more world compared to what she has been doing ever since Aaradhya was born as her daughter is grown up.

