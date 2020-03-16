OMG! Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Ram Setu lands in legal trouble, details inside

MUMBAI: Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday informed that he has taken legal action against Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the makers of their upcoming film Ram Setu.

Swamy took to Twitter, "Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga."

The notice stated, "It has come to my Client's knowledge that, a Movie namely Ram Setu has been filmed and is set to be released on August 24. That Court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu being demolished by previous Governments and if the same is being picturized in the Addressee`s film, then my client has contributed in the film vide the Court proceedings initiated and my Client is bound to be recognized for the same with correct picturization of original facts and the Original Petitioner`s name used anywhere in the film."

The Notice also advised that in the event of any clarification with respect to any content of the movie the filmmakers may seek assistance from Swamy for correct picturization in any frame/scene related to the Legal proceedings related to Ram-Setu and "share a copy of the final script and also to invite my Client to watch the Film before release to check the picturization of facts accurately."

Ram Setu is the upcoming movie directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev, who follow an archaeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu. Adam's Bridge or Ram Setu is a chain of natural limestone shoals, connecting India and Sri Lanka.

