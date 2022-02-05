OMG! Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Roped in for 'Bade Miyaan, Chote Miyaan' Remake? Announcement on Sunday!

MUMBAI: 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan' is a classic movie that brought two stalwarts of the Movie Industry, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinds together. Now 25 Years-later, a remake of the movie is being made, and according to reports Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been roped in to play the roles essayed in the original by Big B and Govinda.

Kareena Kapoor took to social media on Saturday to share a video featuring Amitabh and Govinda from their 1998 superhit film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The video's text, which reads, "25 years ago, we brought two stalwarts together," caught everyone's attention. Keep an eye out tomorrow (at) 12:30 p.m. for the big announcement." Kareena tagged producer Vashu Bhagnani, his son Jackky Bhagnani, and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh in the video she shared. Vashu Bhagnani also produced Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 1998 for the uninitiated.

Tiger Shroff, surprisingly, also posted the same video to his Instagram account. According to Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff would team up for an action film produced by Vashu, Jackky, and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their Pooja Films banner. Ali Abbas Zafar will direct the film.

"Ali has been planning a large-scale two-hero film for a long time, and he has finally found a script that honors the presence of two major action stars. He pitched the idea to Akshay and Tiger, who has already agreed to star in this action-comedy. "It will go on floors late next year after Ali finishes his current project with Shahid Kapoor," further declared by the source.

According to the source, with Akshay and Tiger in the lead roles, the film will be one of Bollywood's biggest action films. "The Bhagnanis and Ali were always clear about bringing together two massive forces in the action space for this one. And who better to do it than the Khiladi, and a rising action star. The source added, "It'll be one of the biggest action spectacles in the Hindi film industry." However, given that Kareena shared the video on her social media account, it will be interesting to see if she appears in the film as well.

