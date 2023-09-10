OMG! Akshay Kumar breaks silence on the rumours of him rejoining as the face of a tobacco brand, here's what he says

MUMBAI: Fans were surprised to see Akshay Kumar in a new TVC for a tobacco brand that also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The three superstars got immense flak when the first ad featuring the trio came out.

Akshay Kumar got slammed left, right and centre as he is known to be a fitness icon. In his interviews, he is always talking about a healthy lifestyle. People felt that a public figure with his messaging should not have done that commercial.

He later apologized for the same, and said he would not benefit from the sum he earned from the commercial. He gave it for charity.

Yesterday, the new TVC of Vimal Zubaan Kesari was out. Akshay Kumar was present there as well. This left netizens wondering if he had gone back on his word.

Akshay Kumar has now clarified that even this commercial was filmed in 2021. He said he has discontinued his association, and is not profiting from the same. He posted this on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look....

‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2023

Well, it looks like he has cleared the rumors around it. Fans are quite upset with why he has been featured again on the same. Take a look at some of the reactions here...

But as a responsible person you could have returned every penny you took and asked the brand to not run your ads. Even if it was not legally possible you should have donated every penny to some cancer hospital and started a campaign to reduce addiction in youth. — Dhaval Rajyaguru (@dhavalrajyaguru) October 9, 2023

Return their money and they will stop showing you in their ad. It’s simple — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) October 9, 2023

Akshay Kumar is seen in the movie Mission Raniganj which is now running in cinema halls. He plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill in the movie. He also a big movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan lined up for 2024.

