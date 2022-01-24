OMG! Akshay Kumar get massively trolled for this reason

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing performances from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar and winning the hearts of the fans. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his different projects and getting all the love from the fans.

We have also seen the actor getting some positive comments in response to his work on social media. But having said that, a particular viral video which is floating around on social media where the actor is sitting on a horse and dancing is getting not so good comments from the fans.

As we can see the video is from the movie Good Newwz and it was for the song Sauda Khara Khara, indeed the song was immensely loved by the fans but watching this video the fans did not like what the actor is doing.

As we can see, the actor is dancing on the back of the horse, which is not liked by netizens and this has attracted negative comments for Akshay Kumar.

Here are the comments coming from netizens

As we can see, the fans are saying that this is not at all a good treatment by the actor towards the animal, and this is nothing but animal harassment.

What are your views on this video and the comments coming from the side of netizens? do let us know in the comments section below.

