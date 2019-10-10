OMG! Akshay Kumar offered more than 100 crores for movie

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, who was in London in the month of September to celebrate his children's birthdays, had met ace producer Vashu Bhagnani to discuss a project with him. The buzz is that the producer, who has given several blockbusters over more than two decades in the Bollywood film industry, has offered Akshay a whopping remuneration to act in his movie: more than Rs. 100 crore.

As per media sources, Vashu approached Akshay to make a film with him, and they had a meeting in London, and the director offered him about Rs. 120 crores. The amount is the highest that’s been offered to any actor.

Akshay is on a roll with his last releases including Mission Mangal. The Housefull 4 trailers and music have also created a great buzz, so his career is on a high. If he signs the movie, he will become the highest-paid actor in Bollywood.