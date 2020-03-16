OMG! Akshay Kumar once tried removing Salman Khan’s role from ‘Jaan-E-Mann’ and the reason will leave you in splits

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan shared the screen space in ‘Jaan-E-Mann’ co-starring Preity Zinta
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar who is known to work in multiple films each year and donning different characters once shared screen space with Salman Khan. The two superstars starred together in the 2006 romantic film Jaan-E-Mann and in one of the interviews Akshay had revealed he tried to cut Khan’s role from the film.

Reportedly, back in the day, the Atrangi Re star was called ‘editor Akshay Kumar’ as he was known to chop off his co-stars’ roles. During the release of Jaan-E-Mann, Akshay in an interview with a leading media portal revealed that he tried cutting Salman Khan’s role from the film but he couldn’t.

Akshay Kumar was once quoted saying, “I did try to cut Salman’s role but he is too good in the film which made it difficult for me to play an editor. Salman Khan is at his best in Jaan-E-Mann.”

The romantic musical film was the directorial debut of Shirish Kunder and it also features Preity Zinta as the leading lady.

Before the release of Shirish Kunder’s directorial, there were reports that there was a cold rivalry between Akshay and John Abraham. As the Dhoom star wasn’t happy with the outcome of his character in Garam Masala. It was said that the actor was upset with the Sooryavanshi actor because he chopped off his scenes.

Credit: koimoi

Bollywood movies Jaan-E-Maan Akshay Kumar Salman Khan John Abraham Garam Masala Preity Zinta Anupam Kher TellyChakkar
