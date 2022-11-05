OMG! 'Akshay Kumar is the big misfit for the movie Prithviraj' netizens on expressing disappointment in the casting of the movie, check out the comments

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Yash Raj Films titled Prithviraj, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie because of the high scale and to see the actor Akshay Kumar in a historical character for the very first time.

Recently the trailer of the movie Prithviraj was released which garnered some great response from the fans. The fans all over love the scale of the movie and the performance delivered by every actor present in the movie.

On one side the fans are praising the actor, whereas on the other hand there are netizens who are not very happy with the performance delivered by the actor Akshay Kumar. Netizens are saying that the actor Akshay Kumar is a big misfit for the Epic character of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Check out some of the comments of netizens which says the actor is unfit for a character

As we can see netizens are saying that the actor is not at all looking as strong as the character of Prithviraj in the trailer, they also add that he should work on his body transformation and also on his strong on screen presence as he is playing the Epic character of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Netizens are also saying that not Akshay Kumar but actor Ranveer Singh or Ajay Devgn should have been casted for the movie.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for the movie Prithviraj and the actor Akshay Kumar, do let us know in the comments section below.

