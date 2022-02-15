OMG! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are MISSING this fun from their family gathering

MUMBAI: It was the occasion of the 75th birthday celebration of legendary actor Randhir Kapoor. The entire Kapoor family came under one roof to celebrate Randhir’s birthday. But the lovebird Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were missing all the fun from this celebration. Here is the reason why the duo gave it a miss this year.

Check out the picture here:

Randhir Kapoor's daughters posted a special video for him on their respective social media handles. Karisma Kapoor shared a special video for her father. The video included rare and unseen pictures of the actress and her dad. The post was captioned as, ''Always stay young at heart my papa Happy 75th birthday ! We love you sooo much , ur the best.

Whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a major throwback picture of her dad. She wrote, ''Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet FatherBest Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba

But the family’s new lovebird couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave a miss for this family gathering. If the sources are to be believed, Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The star has been not leaving any stone unturned as she has been on the promotional spree of the film. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated to release on the big screen on 25th February 2022. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with the dubbing of his much-awaited film Shamshera. The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is all set to release on July 22, 2022.

What's your thought about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor giving a miss to this grant celebration. Do let us know in the comment section below.

