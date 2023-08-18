OMG! Ameesha Patel talks about being misunderstood when she commented on OTT being 'full of homosexuality'

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel recently faced a backlash from the audiences for making homophobic comments. The actress had said earlier that OTT platforms are not suitable for Indian sensibilities as the content that is available on them mostly involved homosexuality.
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel recently faced a backlash from the audiences for making homophobic comments. The actress had said earlier that OTT platforms are not suitable for Indian sensibilities as the content that is available on them mostly involved homosexuality. However, now she has said that she is now looking forward to being a part of a web series on an OTT platform.

Also read - Must Read! Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel says, “I don’t pay attention to the trolls”

In an earlier conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel had said, “OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock.” 

At the same time, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress had also said, “I am glad that Gadar 2 has come, and the reaction we are getting is that they love Tara Singh and Sakina’s family and that Tara Singh and Sakina have given a family film to the audiences where all age groups can watch it without blinking, where mothers don’t have to shut their children’s eyes or ears and that is what I am happy about.”

In a recent conversation with India Today, Ameesha Patel said that her statements were “misunderstood” and her main motive was to shed light on the significance of family-oriented content on streaming platforms. 

She said, “I think that section is misunderstood because I have nothing against what is going on on OTT at all. But, I only used to hear from people ‘we’ve put the child lock on to a lot of the shows and things like that because we can’t watch 90% of the OTT with family. Because there is too much abusive language or too much nudity or violence, it is dark content and we want family content. We want a place where a grandchild can sit with a grandfather with everyone in between and watch a wholesome family film’. Which is what I had said was missing for a long time.”

Moreover, the 47-year-old actress also expressed her desire to be in a web-series and praised Shahid Kapoor’s web-series Farzi and The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. 

Patel said at the end, “I would love to do a web show. I would love to be a part of an OTT platform. But they (younger audience) need to see that the world is not only full of drugs, smuggling, rapes, and things like that. Youngsters, the youth also needs to see that the world can be a beautiful place with good family values.”

Also read - Shocking! Ameesha Patel makes some shocking revelations about her experience in the film industry

Currently, Ameesha Patel is basking in the success of her recent release Gadar 2. The film also starred Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

