OMG! Amitabh Bachchan’s grand-daughter Navya Nanda faces trolls as she wears an Ill-Fitted blouse

MUMBAI: Bollywood Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is quite active on social media for her extraordinary fashion affair. 25-year-old Navya is already making a buzz with her social work through her startup ‘Aara Health’.

Recently, the beauty wore a pastel saree and netizens applauded her for flaunting her grey hair but slammed the designer for making an ill-fitted blouse for her.

Navya is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of over 551k followers on Instagram. Big B’s granddaughter is also pretty active in terms of sharing activities on her Instagram account and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing app.

Sharing Navya Naveli Nanda’s picture on Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s official Instagram account, the designers’ page captioned it, “Timeless Beauty. We create Now to be worn Forever. Such joy to see Beauty enjoyed through generations. Navya Nanda wears her nani, Jaya Bachchan’s saree and looks like a dream in it.”

Reacting to Navya’s pic, a user commented, “How can u guys make such I’ll fitted blouse #wheres the craftsmanship .” Another user commented, “Looking so cute but sorry to say.. how badly stitched blouse!” A third user commented, “Not happy with the collection blouse fitting not good at all.” A fourth user commented, “Mam aapke blouse ki fitting bht hi bakwas h.”

The beauty also shared saree pics on her Instagram with a caption that read, “ ft. my white hair :)”

