OMG! Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter reunited at Karan Johar's party

MUMBAI: Karan Johar turned 50 recently and made sure to celebrate in a grand way. The ace filmmaker had hosted a grand party, and the entire Bollywood had come under one roof to celebrate Karan’s birthday. Celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon were seen slaying it on the red carpet at the party.

But there was an awkward moment for Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya at the bash. The two bumped into each other.

Obviously, they hadn't made a conscious effort to stay away from each other at the party. And when the face-off happened, it started with a half-hearted 'Hi'. But soon, the onlookers, contrary to expectations that they would quickly move away in different directions, had a different sight to behold.

Ananya and Ishaan spoke to each other for a while. They then moved ahead to intermingle with other guests.

For those who've come in late, Ananya was dating Ishaan for nearly 3 years after they bonded on the sets of 'Khaali Peeli'. The two split in earlier this year.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently helming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It will mark the onscreen reunion of Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after 48 years, having last worked together in Sholay.

