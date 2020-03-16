OMG! Ananya Panday comes under public wrath and this has connection with her latest film Liger

MUMBAI :Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have been on the receiving end of social media trolls since their film 'Liger' opened in theatres on Friday.

The film opened to poor reviews from fans and critics alike, and had trolls taking to social media to poke fun at the actors and their dialogues in the movie. One such scene had Ananya's character saying she was heading to Hollywood to pursue her acting career.

The scene earned all sorts of reactions from trolls on Twitter. "Like Seriously. Pehle Bollywood Main Dhang Se Acting Karlo Behen," wrote Twitter user.

Another said, "I am still laughing.. Kya Matlab, Hollywood actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson etc will have to compete with Ananya Panday now..."

Another asked, "What made writer's of this film to write such dialogue..."

At a time when many on social media have been viciously trolling the actress, some came out in her defence saying, "People are mocking #AnanyaPandey obviously she acted horribly...but the fact that Ananya charged only 3cr while #VijayDevarakonda charged 35 cr for his horrible acting..."

"Yes the movie is bad. Yes the direction is bad. Yes the acting of everyone in the cast is bad. Then wtf Vijaydeverakonda is getting sympathy after all his arrogance, and puri, Ananya and Karan are getting trashed? How come Vijay gets an easy pass?" another questioned.

Credit: ETimes