OMG! Ananya Panday comes under public wrath and this has connection with her latest film Liger

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger directed by south filmmaker Puri Jagannadh failed to impress the audience

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 14:52
movie_image: 
OMG! Ananya Panday comes under public wrath and this has connection with her latest film Liger

MUMBAI :Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have been on the receiving end of social media trolls since their film 'Liger' opened in theatres on Friday.

The film opened to poor reviews from fans and critics alike, and had trolls taking to social media to poke fun at the actors and their dialogues in the movie. One such scene had Ananya's character saying she was heading to Hollywood to pursue her acting career.

Also Read:https://www.tellychakkar.com/regional/south/aww-vijay-deverakonda-and-ananya-panday-feast-kerala-cuisine-and-the-latter-s

The scene earned all sorts of reactions from trolls on Twitter. "Like Seriously. Pehle Bollywood Main Dhang Se Acting Karlo Behen," wrote Twitter user.

Another said, "I am still laughing.. Kya Matlab, Hollywood actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson etc will have to compete with Ananya Panday now..."

Another asked, "What made writer's of this film to write such dialogue..."

Also Read:https://www.tellychakkar.com/regional/south/explosive-after-brahmastra-s-kesariya-netizens-get-annoyed-vijay-deverakonda-ananya

At a time when many on social media have been viciously trolling the actress, some came out in her defence saying, "People are mocking #AnanyaPandey obviously she acted horribly...but the fact that Ananya charged only 3cr while #VijayDevarakonda charged 35 cr for his horrible acting..."

"Yes the movie is bad. Yes the direction is bad. Yes the acting of everyone in the cast is bad. Then wtf Vijaydeverakonda is getting sympathy after all his arrogance, and puri, Ananya and Karan are getting trashed? How come Vijay gets an easy pass?" another questioned.

 

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Ananya Panday Liger Vijay Deverakonda Karan Johar Mike Tyson Puri Jagannadh Ramy Krishnan Ronit Roy
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 14:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
“I had everything required to get admission to FTII, except the money for the fee”, recalls Vijay Varma as he revisits his college!
MUMBAI :Vijay Varma delivered one of the biggest hits and critically acclaimed films of the year, Darlings where he...
ACTION-PACKED! When Ulka Gupta aka Banni showed off her SINGHAM avatar in Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small...
Whoa! Netizens celebrate Niti Taylor Bawa’s comeback on Television with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
MUMBAI :Niti Taylor Bawa is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in telly town. She made her television...
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda has been surfacing the headlines because of his latest release Liger. In spite of huge...
What! Fans of Imlie bashed the makers on the upcoming romantic sequence of Aryan and Imlie; found it confusing
MUMBAI :Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
OMG! Swaran aka Sangita Ghosh reveals whether Ajit will propose or no in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in split
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video