OMG! Anushka Manchanda quits Bollywood

MUMBAI: Anushka Manchanda came to prominence as a member of the Indipop girl group Viva! The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 is one of the lead actors of the international award-winning film Angry Indian Goddesses. She announced she has adopted the artistic name Kiss Nuka, which stands for Natures Universal Kinectic Attention. She is the music head of Ranveer Singh and Navzar Eranee’s music label IncInk Records along with her younger brother Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda aka Rākhis.

Kiss Nuka is a ‘raw’ avatar that the singer donned to focus on songs that align with her. “I decided to give myself a different name because I felt that there was a big difference in the music that I had been doing under my name (Anushka) which is primarily composed by other people while I came to perform, as opposed to the music, art and visuals that I wanted to make myself. I wanted to create that separation,” Kiss Nuka shares.

So does that mean she has quit Bollywood? “Yes,” pat comes the reply. The singer known for some hit songs like Golmaal, Dum Maaro Dum, did her last playback job in 2017 with Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate (Golmaal Again) before disappearing slyly.

“I don’t know if I can go back to doing what I was doing (earlier). A lot of time when you are required to come and sing you don’t really have a say in the lyrical content of the track, in the story or how it is going to be projected. I stand for a lot of things. So, it’s difficult to go back in (that) space and give that control. But also never say never. What if there’s a project where everything is aligned, and they feel exactly the way I do. They are as invested in it as I am. Maybe, then I’ll be open to it. (For now) I’m quite far from it (Bollywood),” she elaborates.

She has had a successful career in Bollywood. Her song "Dum Maro Dum" in the film "Dum Maro Dum" gained immense popularity. She has also sung “Ek Main Hun Aur Ek Tu” from the film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and "Apna Har Din Aise Jiyo" in Golmaal 3. In 2013, she sang the remix version of 1991 hit song (originally sung by Kavita Krisnamurthy in the film Chalbaaz) "Na jaane kahan se aya hai" featuring Neeraj Shridhar.

