OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been rumoured to be dating, continue to drop hints about their relationship. While they have not yet confirmed or denied their dating reports, recently, Kiara revealed that Sidharth is on her speed dial. Kiara’s co-star Varun Dhawan has now made a stunning statement.

Kiara and Varun will be seen romancing each other in JugJug Jeeyo. During the recent promotional events, the chocolate boy of Bollywood revealed some exciting deets about Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s love life and their plans.

During a recent conversation, when Varun Dhawan, who was present for his movie JugJug Jeeyo’s promotion, was asked about who between Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra would get married first, the actor said, "I think dono hi bahut hi ache ladke hain, bahut hi committed, honest aur ache vyavahar ke ladke hain. Toh main dono ko hi kahunga but both are ready I can say that" (I think both are good, committed and honest guys. So, I will say both are ready, I can say that).

At the time Varun Dhawan was accompanied by Kiara Advani who quickly added, “Varun seems to know it all.” Along with her, Neetu Kapoor, who was keen to know more about the topic, also asked Varun, “Who is more ready to get married first – Arjun or Sidharth?”

While the actor tried to escape the question, he did go on to compliment Sidharth in front of the Kabir Singh actress. He said, "Mereko idhar se bhi maar pitni hain, udhar se bhi maar parni hain" (I will get beaten from this side and that side too). I don’t know whether I should say it or not but I started my career with Sid and I feel he is a very mature person.. and I think he will be a very good husband so yeah.”

Well, if what Varun says turns out to be true, we might be having another Bollywood wedding coming our way.

Varun was also asked to name the person who is on Kiara’s speed dial on phone. To this, without wasting time, Varun sought Kiara’s permission and wrote Sidharth’s name. Reacting to this, Kiara said it’s also her manager who is on her phone speed dial. She also confirmed Sidharth’s name with a smile.

