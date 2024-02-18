OMG! Bobby Deol opens up about his relationship dynamics with Twinkle Khanna; Says ‘Tina and I didn’t get along from day one’

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna have emerged as two prominent stars in the Indian entertainment industry. Bobby, the younger son of the legendary actor Dharmendra, made his entry into Bollywood with the movie "Barsaat" in 1995. Coincidentally, this was also Twinkle's debut film, being the daughter of Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. However, according to various old reports, Bobby and Twinkle did not have a harmonious relationship during the filming of the movie. Bobby even once revealed that they constantly clashed with each other during the shoot.

Previously, Bobby Deol discussed his relationship with Twinkle Khanna in an interview with the popular news portal. The actor revealed that the two did not get along from the very beginning. On the sets of Barsaat, they used to be at each other's throats. Bobby also mentioned how the actress used to get irritated by his comments regarding morning ablutions and the significance of having a clean stomach.

Bobby remembered, “Tina and I didn’t get along from day one. We were at each other’s throats throughout the making of Barsaat. We’d fight about silly things. I used to irritate her by talking about the morning ablutions and the importance of a clean stomach. She used to find that obnoxious. She hated it when I used abusive words, she’d get all hot and bothered. And I loved needling her.”

Bobby Deol recalled the day his co-star Twinkle fainted out on the set during that same conversation. He continued by saying that the actress fainted out from the lack of oxygen in the area when they were filming close to Manali. Bobbly remembered being afraid after the event. He stated, “Once I remember we were shooting in Rohtang Pass near Manali. The oxygen supply was close to scarce. And she fainted. We had to pack up, she really gave us a scare.”

In an interview, Bobby Deol said that Twinkle surprised him the day of Barsaat's premiere. He revealed that the actress would become angry if she heard someone else using vulgar language, but that she completely changed her behavior on the day of the premiere and began using vulgar language.

Bobby continued, saying, “On the day of the premiere, we travelled together in the same car. I was a nervous wreck. I’m sure even she was, but she hid it well. Throughout the car journey, I just held her hand. And you know what happened after the premiere? I heard her use foul lingo. I was taken aback. Throughout the shooting, she’d nagged me about giving gaalis. And here she was doing the same. When I told her this, she just chortled.”

Following to the interview, the younger son of Dharmendra recalled how, over time, they were able to come together with their disparities. Bobby disclosed that throughout their early days in the business, the two celebrities would chuckle over these silly anecdotes. Meanwhile, the actor related another amusing story about the two.

He claimed that Bobby had met Twinkle while he was filming Ajnabee and that Twinkle's husband, Akshay Kumar, had been watching the two while they sunbathed. Bobby continued, saying, “Today, we laugh about the stupid things we did then. She’s now married to my pal Akshay. Recently I met her on a cruise while shooting for Ajnabee. We had a ball. Then the press wrote that we were sunbathing together. And that Akshay kept a check on us throughout. That was hilarious. I never strip in public. So where’s the question of sun-bathing? It’s good to see her happily married.”

