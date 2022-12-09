OMG! Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gets HIT on his face at an event, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh recently surprised fans as the actor attended the SIIMA 2022, South Indian International Movie Awards which is a two day event that is held in Bengaluru. The unexpected entry of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh however caused a mob-like situation on the red carpet as excited fans on the red carpet tried to get a glimpse of the star. The mob situation even led to a fan accidentally hitting Ranveer’s face.

Also Read: WHAT! Netizens compare Kapil Sharma to Ranveer Singh for his recent appearance in a fashion show, details inside

The enthusiastic actor greeted the media at the red carpet but before it could unfold into some interesting tidbits, the fans loitering around the red carpet for selfies along with the heavy security led to a chaotic situation with the actor facing repercussions of a mob. The mob situation even led to a fan accidentally hitting Ranveer’s face.

Ranveer Singh received the Most Loved Hindi Actor in South Industry award.

Also Read: Pathetic! Ranveer Singh gets brutally trolled for getting a foot massage by Maheep Kapoor in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives 2, see reactions

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which will feature Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a love story with Alia Bhatt which also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama/Bollywood Now