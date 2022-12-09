OMG! Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gets HIT on his face at an event, Scroll down to know more

The unexpected entry of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh at an award function caused a mob-like situation on the red carpet as excited fans on the red carpet tried to get a glimpse of the star, and led to a fan accidentally hitting Ranveer’s face

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 09:23
movie_image: 
OMG! Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gets HIT on his face at an event, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh recently surprised fans as the actor attended the SIIMA 2022, South Indian International Movie Awards which is a two day event that is held in Bengaluru. The unexpected entry of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh however caused a mob-like situation on the red carpet as excited fans on the red carpet tried to get a glimpse of the star. The mob situation even led to a fan accidentally hitting Ranveer’s face.

Also Read: WHAT! Netizens compare Kapil Sharma to Ranveer Singh for his recent appearance in a fashion show, details inside

The enthusiastic actor greeted the media at the red carpet but before it could unfold into some interesting tidbits, the fans loitering around the red carpet for selfies along with the heavy security led to a chaotic situation with the actor facing repercussions of a mob. The mob situation even led to a fan accidentally hitting Ranveer’s face.

Ranveer Singh received the Most Loved Hindi Actor in South Industry award.

Also Read: Pathetic! Ranveer Singh gets brutally trolled for getting a foot massage by Maheep Kapoor in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives 2, see reactions

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which will feature Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a love story with Alia Bhatt which also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama/Bollywood Now

Bollywood movies Ranveer Singh SIIMA Awards Vijay Deverakonda Allu Arjun Ranveer Singh mobbed Padmaavat Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Bajirao Mastani 83 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 09:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama is suspicious after listening to the voice note, decides to confront Toshu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Akshara unaware of Manjiri’s change of attitude, Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s marriage plan on
MUMBAI : In upcoming segments, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting interesting with a lot of dramas and...
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain: Upcoming TWIST! Not Indu, Kadambari claims motherly rights on Zoon
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Anupamaa: Explosive! Rakhi’s trick to expose Paritosh, Love letter out
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Rajjo: OMG! Urvashi tries to attack Rajjo, Arjun comes to latter’s recue
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Manjari prays for Abhimanyu, Kunal vows to separate AbhiRa
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
OMG! Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gets HIT on his face at an event, Scroll down to know more
OMG! Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gets HIT on his face at an event, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video