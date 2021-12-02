OMG! Bollywood actresses who got pregnant before their marriage

MUMBAI: From Neena Gupta to Dia Mirza, Bollywood beauties who announced their pregnancy even before they get into the wedlocks. Here is a list of celebrities who got pregnant without getting married or before marriage.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta was one of the first Bollywood celebrities who announced her pregnancy openly. She was dating West Indies Cricketer Vivian Richard when she become pregnant with her daughter Masaba. However, Richard refused to divorce his first wife post which the actress decided to raise her daughter on her own.

Konkana Sen Sharma

Konkana Sen Sharma got married to her beau Ranvir Shorey in 2016. After six months the news came that the actress has given birth to a baby boy. It is obvious for her fans to understand, although she never acknowledge that she was expecting before the marriage.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza announced that she is expecting her first baby with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The news came out within a month after she tied the knot with Vaibhav. The actress even posted a picture showing her baby bump.



Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson announced her pregnancy, soon after she got engaged to her boyfriend George Panayiotou. The actress took to her social media platform to break the news for her fans.

Celina Jaitley

Celina Jaitley got married to Dubai-based hotelier Peter Haag in a secret ceremony. Although the actress denied all the reports about her being pregnant. She delivered twins in 2012, less than nine months of her marriage.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin took everyone by surprise after she announced her pregnancy during an interview with a newspaper. The actress has been talking about motherhood and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. After her first marriage failed, the actress don't want to hurry for getting hitched. She also shared pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump on her social media page.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia announced to the world that she got married to Angad Bedi was a surprise for all. In Neha's chat show, Angad revealed that she was pregnant before their marriage.

Mahima Choudhary

As per the reports, Mahima Choudhary was five months pregnant when she tied the knot with Bobby Mukherjee back in 2016.

