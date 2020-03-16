OMG! Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol faces netizens’ wrath for THIS reason, details inside

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol was a superstar back in the day. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and has given some of the most successful films in the history of Hindi cinema. Like his father and veteran actor Dharmendra, he’s also known for his kind and giving nature. The Ghayal actor is now making headlines for his newly bought luxury car worth over 2 crores and getting trolled by netizens for the same.

Also Read:Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol engaged to his longtime girlfriend, scroll down to know more

Reacting to Sunny Deol’s car, a user on Instagram commented, “Gurdaspur waleo tuhada paisa edr aa gya ” Another user commented, “Paisa Kahan se aa raha hai? A third user commented, “Bjp ka maal ” A fourth user commented, “Bjp da pesa khda gurdaspur toh yahi lgda car ayi.”

Sunny, who also has joined politics, is a member of the Parliament from Gurdaspur of Punjab state. Now, netizens who are trolling him for his new wheels also mentioned ‘Gurdaspur’ in the comments section questioning the money for the car.

Also Read:Latest Update! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol engaged, the actor’s team clarifies

Sunny Deol bought a Land Rover Defender whose value starts from 80 lakhs and goes upto over 2 crores. The Gadar actor got it in white colour and what a choice of wheels, we must say. It is a 5 seater SUV and is one of the best SUV’s available in the market right now.

Credit: koimoi



