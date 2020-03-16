OMG! Check out actresses who have been part of big-budget flop movies

MUMBAI: Our celebrities leave no stone unturned to entertain the moviegoers with their performances in films. While some of their projects wow audience, some tank at the box office.

Today, let us take a look at the list of some actresses whose big-budget film projects failed to perform at the box office.

Pooja Hegde: The pretty lady who has had a dream run in the South industry has run into a bad phase. Radhe Shyam has made losses to the tune of 120 crores as per reports. Now, reports are coming that Acharya's numbers are disastrous. It is going to make a loss of Rs 70 to 80 crores. This is indeed worrisome as Beast has also tanked at the box office.

Anushka Sharma: While she has been part of many successful films, she has also been part of two big-budget hyped movies that tanked horribly at the box office. Bombay Velvet (2015) made a loss of Rs 100 crore while Zero (2018) made Rs 80 crores.

Katrina Kaif: The actress, in 2017 and 2018, became part of two big disasters namely Jagga Jasoos and Zero. With a loss of Rs 70 crores, Zero is one of the biggest debacles of recent times. Thugs of Hindostan which was also hugely hyped made only Rs 150 crores at the box office. It suffered loss of Rs 50-60 crores.

Sonakshi Sinha: The actress has been part of big movies like Kalank (2018). But her performance in Kalank as Satya is hailed as one her finest ever.

