OMG! Check out actresses who have been part of big-budget flop movies

Our celebrities leave no stone unturned to entertain the moviegoers with their performances in films. While some of their projects wow audience, some tank at the box office.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 11:40
movie_image: 
OMG! Check out actresses who have been part of big-budget flop movies

MUMBAI: Our celebrities leave no stone unturned to entertain the moviegoers with their performances in films. While some of their projects wow audience, some tank at the box office.

ALSO READ:Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?

Today, let us take a look at the list of some actresses whose big-budget film projects failed to perform at the box office.

Pooja Hegde: The pretty lady who has had a dream run in the South industry has run into a bad phase. Radhe Shyam has made losses to the tune of 120 crores as per reports. Now, reports are coming that Acharya's numbers are disastrous. It is going to make a loss of Rs 70 to 80 crores. This is indeed worrisome as Beast has also tanked at the box office.

Anushka Sharma:  While she has been part of many successful films, she has also been part of two big-budget hyped movies that tanked horribly at the box office. Bombay Velvet (2015) made a loss of Rs 100 crore while Zero (2018) made Rs 80 crores.

Katrina Kaif: The actress, in 2017 and 2018, became part of two big disasters namely Jagga Jasoos and Zero. With a loss of Rs 70 crores, Zero is one of the biggest debacles of recent times. Thugs of Hindostan which was also hugely hyped made only Rs 150 crores at the box office. It suffered loss of Rs 50-60 crores.

Sonakshi Sinha: The actress has been part of big movies like Kalank (2018). But her performance in Kalank as Satya is hailed as one her finest ever.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha once refused to comment on Salman Khan romancing a 21-year-old on screen, scroll down for details

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

Pooja Hegde Radhe Shyam Anushka Sharma Bombay Velvet Zero Katrina Kaif Jagga Jasoos Sonakshi Sinha Kalank
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 11:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Barkha wants Anupamaa to live the life of Kapadia, latter does not like wasting money
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Ziddi Dil Maane Na: High Drama! Param goes back to the room, finds Monami there
MUMBAI: Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year, and it has been entertaining its viewers ever since. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Shaalien Malhotra opens up on what INTERESTS him the most apart from acting, shares about his alternate career plans and much more
MUMBAI : TV's handsome hunk Shaalien Malhotra is currently ruling everyone's heart with his stint in Sony SAB's popular...
Omg! Check out what's common between Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani and Sharad Kelkar and Akshay Kumar
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Must Read! Kartik Aaryan sets a new record at the box office leaving Alia Bhatt behind, Read More
MUMBAI: Movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is winning the hearts of the fans all over. The movie is getting some amazing response...
Exclusive! Apoorv Vij roped in for Dangal TV’s – Shubh Shagun
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries and...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Kartik Aaryan sets a new record at the box office leaving Alia Bhatt behind, Read More
Must Read! Kartik Aaryan sets a new record at the box office leaving Alia Bhatt behind, Read More
Latest Video