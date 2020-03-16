OMG! Check out actresses who rejected roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and its sequel

MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a hit among film buffs. The 2007 horror comedy film was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Paresh Rawal among others. Made on a budget of Rs 32 crore, the film earned Rs 82 crore worldwide to become the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2007. 17 years later, a standalone sequel titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has hit the theatres. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee and has received mixed reviews so far. Although Ameesha Patel and Vidya Balan played the lead female roles in the original film, they were not the first choice for the roles they played. Similarly, Kiara Advani was not the first choice for the female lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Let us read to know about actresses who turned down roles in the original film and its sequel.

Aishwarya Rai: The lead role of Avni was played by Vidya Balan, but it was initially offered to Aishwarya Rai as per Times of India. However, she was not too sure about playing the role of a ghost and hence rejected the offer. Avni, an archaeologist and wife of Siddharth, develops an interest in the ghost of Manjulika. She suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which leads her into assuming the identity of Manjulika.

Rani Mukerji: The TOI report also states that after Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji was also offered to play the role of Avni but she turned it down. The reason for the same is not known.

Shraddha Kapoor: As per news18, Shraddha Kapoor was approached by the filmmakers for the lead role opposite Kartik Aaryan in the sequel. But the actress had to turn down the offer due to a busy schedule. The makers then roped in Kiara Advani.

Sara Ali Khan: She was also approached for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but she was busy shooting for Coolie No. 1 at that time and thus couldn’t take up the offer.

