OMG! Check out Alia Bhatt’s flexibility in this video

MUMBAI: Our very own Safeena from Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has won our hearts over the years with her amazing acting skills and her on-screen presence. The actress showed potential right from her debut film Student of the Year.

She defines versatility with every role, and she is loved by the audiences as well as critics. Her performances in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Kapoor and Sons made quite an impression.

Apart from her amazing acting skills, the actress was seen doing something different and impressive.

On a reality show, she was seen flaunting her flexibility, and trust us guys, she nailed it.

In this video, as we see her performed some amazing and unbelievable acts on stage with ease. This is indeed a hidden talent of the actress.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an amazing line-up of films including Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Takht, and Gangubai Kathiawad.

