OMG! Check out Bollywood actors who have these weird habits

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities lead a very lavish life but are always under scrutiny and in the media glare. Some are an open book, while others have always been secretive. From the outside world, they seem to have a luxurious life, but in reality, they are at times very simple, and many of them have some weird habits that will shock you.

Actors mostly don’t talk about their habits, but at times, in interviews, they blurt it out.

Today, we bring you the list of Bollywood actors who have weird habits.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan wears two wrist watches in his hand. He does so as one wrist watch will show the Indian time and the other will showcase the time abroad, where his family members are.

2. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is considered as one of the most positive and influential people in the industry. She loves snakes. She used to keep a python as a pet.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar in Bollywood and he has a massive fan following. He is one of the few actors who has gained popularity abroad as well. His one weird habit is that he hates to get clicked when he eats food. He needs total privacy when he is eating.

4. Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known as the tiger of Bollywood and is ruling the box office these years as every movie of his is a blockbuster hit. His weird habit is that he likes handmade soaps. The actor has a collection of handmade soaps.

5. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid is riding high on success post his movie Kabir Singh, and the audiences are waiting to see him back on screen. His weird habit is that he is addicted to coffee. He drinks around 15 cups of coffee a day.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka is a globally recognized superstar and the actress has made India proud internationally. She has a weird habit of collecting shoes and she has around 1 lakh pairs of shoes.

7. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan these days is grabbing the headlines for his upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli, and his weird habit is that he is obsessed with reading and has a huge library in his house. He also has a telephone line attached to his bathroom.

8. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is on a break from movies. One of her habits is that she loves wearing sarees and she has around 1 lakh sarees in her closet.

9. John Abraham

John is considered as one of the most handsome and good-looking men in the industry. He has a habit of shaking his leg while he is sitting and he cannot control this habit of his.

