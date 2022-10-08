OMG! Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shocking reaction after being trolled for addressing Forrest Gump, a classist film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is waiting for her big Bollywood release Laal Singh Chaddha that features Aamir Khan in the lead role and Bollywood debutant Naga Chaitanya playing an important role

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 15:43
movie_image: 
OMG! Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shocking reaction after being trolled for addressing Forrest Gump, a classist film

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan's upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Indian adaption of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Ahead of the film's release, Kareena called Forrest Gump an 'elitist kind of classist film' following this, the actress was trolled by a certain section of Twitter users. Now, Kareena has reacted to being trolled for her statement about Forrest Gump.

Also Read:

Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

The 3 Idiots actress asserted, "Every day, there’s one reason or the other for which we’re trolled. That’s why I’m not on Twitter. I feel like it’s for people who just want to keep venting and I don’t have time for that. I’m very busy with my kids, family and work. I don’t have time for all this."

"It’s being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu too so that people can watch and enjoy it in their own language, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Not everyone in the world would have seen Forrest Gump," she added.

Also Read:

Super Star Singer Season 2: Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor Khan to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan. Besides Kareena and Aamir, the film stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan tomorrow in cinemas.

Credit: India Today

Bollywood movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Forrest Gump Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Naga Chaitanya Shah Rukh Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 15:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Banni prepares a feast for her 'PEHLI RASOI' in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery; here's the glimpse
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery.The show stars Pravisht Mishra and...
Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Cheeni’s mission to reunite Imlie and Aryan, Cheeni leaves with Aryan
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Naagin 6: Exclusive! After Farishta, Suhasini comes to rescue Pratha aka Kiara and helps her this way `
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Shocking! Anjali Arora gets brutally trolled as she gets spotted at the airport; netizens say, “The media should know who to click and who not to and these days she looks like a Kachha Badam”
MUMBAI :Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest...
OMG! Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shocking reaction after being trolled for addressing Forrest Gump, a classist film
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan's upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to release on August 11. Laal...
Congratulations! Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain fame Anshuman Jha is all set to walk the aisle with his ladylove Sierra Winters
MUMBAI: After getting engaged in 2020 and waiting for the pandemic to pass, Lakadbaggha actor Anshuman Jha and his...
Recent Stories
OMG! Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shocking reaction after being trolled for addressing Forrest Gump, a classist film
OMG! Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shocking reaction after being trolled for addressing Forrest Gump, a classist film
Latest Video