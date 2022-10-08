OMG! Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shocking reaction after being trolled for addressing Forrest Gump, a classist film

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan's upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Indian adaption of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Ahead of the film's release, Kareena called Forrest Gump an 'elitist kind of classist film' following this, the actress was trolled by a certain section of Twitter users. Now, Kareena has reacted to being trolled for her statement about Forrest Gump.

The 3 Idiots actress asserted, "Every day, there’s one reason or the other for which we’re trolled. That’s why I’m not on Twitter. I feel like it’s for people who just want to keep venting and I don’t have time for that. I’m very busy with my kids, family and work. I don’t have time for all this."

"It’s being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu too so that people can watch and enjoy it in their own language, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Not everyone in the world would have seen Forrest Gump," she added.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan. Besides Kareena and Aamir, the film stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan tomorrow in cinemas.

