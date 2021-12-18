OMG! Check out Ranveer Singh’s SPECIAL GESTURE for his manager

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is leaving no stone unturned as he is going all out to promote his upcoming film 83. The star recently went to Dubai for the promotional event and also to launch the theatrical trailer of his film. The trailer was played at the Burj Khalifa. In the midst of his promotions, the actor took some time out to visit his manager’s wedding.

Ranveer Singh made his appearance felt as he visited his manager’s wedding which was held in Goa. The actor took some time out and attended his manager Susan’s church wedding in Goa. Ranveer also took pictures with the newlywed couple and their family. He wore a blue suit matched with a black hat and brown sunglasses.

83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is slated to release on 24th December. The film will also see Deepika Padukone playing a pivotal role. Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev whereas Deepika will be seen in Romi Dev’s character. The other cast members include Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sharma, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, and a few others.

During one of the interviews, director Kabir Khan revealed that he only had Ranveer Singh as the perfect choice as the Kapil Dev. He also cleared the rumours about Arjun Kapoor being approached for the role of Kapil.

