OMG! Check out some expensive gifts of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha on their wedding

MUMBAI: After being together for 11 years actor Rajkumar Rao and his lady love Patralekha tied the knot on 15th November. No doubt it was great news for all the Rajkumar Rao fans. And the social media was flooded with the wedding pictures of the actor. The fans on the other hand were not keeping calm but showering their love and blessing to watch this beautiful couple.

We have seen many Bollywood celebrities attending the wedding ceremony which was held in Chandigarh. And today we are going to discuss some expensive gifts which were given to Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha.

1. Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shradha Kapoor was seen attending the wedding ceremony and she has given a set of a branded watch. Shradha Kapoor has gifted a set of Rolex watches which was of rupees 45 lacs.

2. Kapil Sharma

Actor comedian Kapil Sharma has gifted a leather jacket to the actor Rajkumar Rao. It is said that the cost of the leather jacket was around 13 lacs.

3. Aishwarya Rai

Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai was also seen gracing the wedding ceremony of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha. Aishwarya Rai gifted Rajkumar Rao a Platinum chain and Patralekha a Platinum bracelet. The price of the platinum Chain and the bracelet was around 21 lakh.

4. Pankaj Tripathi

Co actor and versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi gifted Rajkumar Rao a gold chain. The price of the gold chain was around 2.4 lacs.

5. Kareena Kapoor

It is said that actress Kareena Kapoor gifted actor Rajkumar Rao a Louis Vuitton wallet at his wedding. The price of the branded wallet was around 1.4 lacs.

6. Farah Khan

Choreographer and director Farah Khan gifted Patralekha a branded handbag to Patralekha at her wedding. The cost of the branded bag was around 13 lacs.

7. Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari was seen gifting diamond earrings to Patralekha. The price of the Diamond earrings is around 6 lacs.

8. Janhvi Kapoor

Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were seen in the movie Roohi. Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen gifting Patralekha gold earrings. The price of the gold earring was around 1.7 lacs.

So these were some expensive wedding gifts given by Bollywood stars at the wedding of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

