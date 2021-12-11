OMG! Check out the expensive gifts received by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal by Bollywood celebrities on their wedding

MUMBAI: The wedding ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has been the talk of the town ever since the news was all over the social media. The wedding was the talk of the town not only because of the two celebrity names together but it was also because of the rules and regulations which way to be followed by the guest during the wedding ceremony of 3 days.

We have seen many Bollywood celebrities were invited to this 3 days wedding event and many celebrities were captured by the media at the Jaipur airport. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have received many beautiful and expensive gifts from their families and friends and today we are going to discuss about such expensive gifts which were received by this beautiful couple.

1. Vicky Kaushal

The groom Vicky Kaushal has gifted a beautiful diamond ring to his wife Katrina Kaif. The price of the ring is said to be 90 lacs. Yes you heart right diamond ring which Vicky Kaushal has gifted to Katrina Kaif was specially made from London and it was of 90 lacs. Apart from this Vicky Kaushal has also gifted a luxurious Apartment to his wife Katrina Kaif in Dubai which is of 50 crores.

2. Veena Kaushal

Mother of actor and groom Vicky Kaushal, Veena Kaushal has gifted a special gold necklace to her daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif. It is said that the price of this gold necklace was 16 lacs.

3. Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt was not seen in the wedding but she has sent a cross as a beautiful gift to the couple. Alia Bhatt gifted a branded leather jacket which was worth 7 lacs.

4. Shahrukh Khan

Superstar Shahrukh Khan was also not seen attending the wedding, but the actor extended his wishes and blessings to his Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero Co-actor Katrina Kaif. It is said that the actor Shahrukh Khan has gifted an expensive painting to the couple which was of 12 lacs.

5. Hrithik Roshan

How can we forget this one of the most loved on screen jodi of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Hrithik Roshan has also extended his blessings and wishes to this beautiful couple. It is said that Hrithik Roshan has gifted and expensive beautiful handmade flower vase to the couple which was of 12 lacs.

6. Akshay Kumar

No doubt Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved onscreen Jodi. Akshay Kumar was also not to be seen attending the wedding ceremony but he has extended his blessings to this beautiful couple. It is said that actor Akshay Kumar has gifted an expensive Lamborghini to the couple for rs. 6 crores.

7. Taapsee Pannu

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu were seen in the movie Manmarziyaan and they were immensely loved by the fans, we have seen Taapsee Pannu address Vicky Kaushal as her best friend. Tapsee Pannu gifted an expensive sports bike BMW which was of 6 lacs rupees.

Well these are some expensive gifts which were received by this beautiful couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif by their families and friends. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

