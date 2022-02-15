News

OMG! Check out the huge fees charged by the cast of the movie Gehraiyaan

We have seen and loved the movie Gehraiyaan and today let us have a look at the fee structure of the star cast of the movie

MUMBAI: Movie Gehraiyaan which has Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the leading role has finally premiered and it is getting some amazing response from the fans. The movie based on the complexity of relation is directed by Shakun Batra.

On one side the people are criticizing the movie for different reasons but on the other hand there are many people who are appreciating the movie and the performance of the actress Deepika Padukone.

No doubt the movie was one of the most awaited movies of all time coming from Dharma Production and it premiered on digital platform Amazon Prime video.

The budget of the movie was said to be Rs. 70 crores and it was sold to Amazon Prime video for Rs. 100 crores.

Having said that today let us have a look at the fees charged by the star cast of the movie

1. Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone was seen playing the character of Alisha Khanna in the movie and as per reports it is said that the actress charged around Rs. 20 crores for the movie.

2. Ananya Panday

image_-_2022-02-15t115158.466.png

Ananya Panday who was seen playing a character Tai who was Alisha’s cousin is also getting some amazing response from the fans. People are saying that this is by far the mature character played by the actress Ananya Panday. It is said that the actress charged around Rs. 3 crores.

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi

image_-_2022-02-15t115201.406.png

Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen playing Zain in the movie who is a partner of Tia the but Falls for Alisha. As per media reports and Siddhant Chaturvedi took Rs. 5 crores for the movie.

4. Dhairya Karwa

image_-_2022-02-15t115203.409.png

The actor Dhairya Karwa was seen playing the character of Karan in the movie, as per the reports the actor charged around Rs. 1 crore for the movie.

5. Naseeruddin Shah

unnamed.png

Actor Naseeruddin Shah was seen playing Alisha’s father, Vinod in the movie, no doubt with his small character in the movie the actor brought some light. As per the reports the actor charged around Rs. 45 Lakhs for the movie.

6. Rajat Kapoor

image_-_2022-02-15t115214.022.png

Actor Rajat Kapoor who is known for his versatile characters was seen playing Jitesh in the movie and as per the reports the actor charged around Rs. 45 lakhs for the movie.

