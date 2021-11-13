OMG! Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who fell in love with younger men

MUMBAI: We have seen some amazing jodis in the Bollywood industry. From Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, these Bollywood Jodis get some amazing love from the fans.

We have also seen many divas who fell in love with younger partners. So today we are going to speak about some Bollywood actresses who fell in love with younger men.

1. Katrina Kaif

No doubt Katrina Kaif who is also known as the Barbie doll of Bollywood is the heartbeat of millions. We have seen the actress getting linked with many actors over the years. Now, there are reports that she is in a relationship with Vicky Kaushal and that they are all set to tie the knot. Vicky Kaushal is five years younger to the actress.

2. Priyanka Chopra

When Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas the actress was trolled heavily on social media. The actress was trolled because of the big age gap between her and Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra is 11 years older to Nick Jonas.

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are indeed one of the most loved Bollywood jodis of all time. No doubt this beautiful couple never fails to give us major couple goals. Well the age gap between them is not much. Actress Anushka Sharma is only one year older to Virat Kohli.

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage was an unexpected event and it came as shocking news for all the Aishwarya Rai fans. The marriage was one of the biggest events of that year. No doubt both of them look very beautiful together. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is two years older than Abhishek Bachchan.

5. Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are currently the talk of the country, and the reasons are not good as we all know. Do you know actress Shilpa Shetty is one year older than Raj Kundra?

6. Malaika Arora

The relationship between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is the most covered and recent one. The age gap between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is a big one. Actress Malaika Arora is 11 years older than actor Arjun Kapoor.

So these are the names of Bollywood actresses who are older to their partners. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

