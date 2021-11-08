OMG! Check out the list of Bollywood stars who fell in love with their fans

MUMBAI: Over the years, we have seen some amazing love stories coming from the Bollywood industry. We have seen our favourite stars falling in love with their childhood friends or their co-stars and getting married eventually.

There are also many Bollywood celebrities who fell for their fans and got married. Yes, you heard that right. There are many Bollywood celebrities who fell in love with their fans and got married to them.

Here is the list of celebrities who fell in love with their fans

1. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra met for their business purpose. They also revealed that they were dating when Shilpa Shetty came on the show Indian Idol season 12. Raj bought a new house in Mumbai opposite Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Jalsa. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty finally got married on 22nd November 2009.

2. Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva

It was actually the families who set up a meeting for Priyanka and Vivek. It was Priyanka's simplicity that attracted actor Vivek Oberoi the most and he fell in love with her. Priyanka also has been a huge fan of Vivek Oberoi’s work. They had a luxurious wedding on 29 October 2010.

3. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Bharat and Esha met at Inter-School art competition and he had a huge crush on her. It was after 10 years that they reconnected again and started dating each other. They also revealed to their parents that they were dating each other. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got married on 29th June 2012.

4. Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor

Shobha fell in love with Jitendra when she was 16 years old and was in college. Jitendra used to take her for long drives which she used to love a lot. After a long struggle, Shobha and Jeetendra got married on 31st October 1974.

So these are some of the Bollywood actors who fell in love with their fans. Indeed these names give us major couple goals.

