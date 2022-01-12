Omg! Check out the other businesses of actress Deepika Padukone apart from acting

MUMBAI: Right from making her Bollywood debut with the movie Om Shanti Om actress Deepika Padukone has made her strong mark not only at the box office but also the hearts and minds of the fans. No doubt it is always a treat to watch actress Deepika Padukone in her projects. She is indeed one of the top names when it comes to giving some fashion and fitness goals.

We have seen the actress climbing the ladder of success right from her first movie and today we shall discuss about the big businesses of Deepika Padukone other than acting.

1. Frontrow

The actress has invested in the online learning portal for Frontrow, which is a learning platform that offers classes taught by celebrities. Classes are in creative fields including gaming, singing, acting and more. Deepika Padukone was the major investor along with others.

2. Furlenco and Purplle

Deepika Padukone setup KA Enterprises LLP in the year 2017. She made it with former investment banker Nitin Kanchan. Nitin Kanchan is the CEO at the firm now. The actress made her investment in the furniture rental platform Furlenco, she also made an investment in the beauty Marketplace Purplle.

3. Tryst where is ISRO

Bellatrix Aerospace, a business startup developed by the Indian Institute of Science. Bellatrix Aerospace announced that it has received funding of 21 crore. Deepika Padukone was one of the lead investors in this project.

4. Epigamia

Deepika Padukone has also invested in drum food International Private Limited. Drum foods International Private Limited, the maker of flavored yogurt brand Epigamia. This strategic partnership also lead to her endorsing the brand.

5. BluSmart

Blusmart is a reliable and affordable electric taxi. It is also building an all-electric ecosystem. Deepika Padukone was one of the first few investors in the company.

Well these are some other sources of income of the actress Deepika Padukone other than acting. What are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below

On the work front the actress was last seen in the movie 83 along with her husband Ranveer Singh. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan which will have a digital release on 11th February.

