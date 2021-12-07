OMG! Check out what’s common between Ranbir’s ex Katrina and Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor had previously dated Katrina Kaif. The two were in a relationship for over six years before parting ways. It was rumored that Katrina and Ranbir fell in love during the shooting of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2006. But they broke up in the year 2015. The reason behind Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s separation was that Neetu Kapoor didn’t like Katrina and hence she didn’t approve of his relationship.

Alia Bhatt met Ranbir Kapoor during the shoot of Brahmastra in 2017. Soon there were rumors about the two getting into a new relationship. Alia has also revealed on the chat show that she has a liking for Ranbir. The two later made it official by making appearances together at various occasions and parties.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were good friends and we have also seen Katrina Kaif giving relationship advice to her on the chat show. But their friendship turned sour when the news spread about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir’s relationship.

So, what is common between Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif now? We have learned that there is a huge fan following of both the stars. The two have been giving neck-to-neck competition on social media. While Katrina Kaif has 57.7 million followers on Instagram, Alia Bhatt has 57.2 million followers.

Ranbir Kapoor has dated Katrina Kaif when she was at the peak of her career. And now he is in a relationship with Alia when she is giving back-to-back hits. The two hotties will be seen together in the film Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

