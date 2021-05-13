OMG! Check out why Kareena pushed Akshay Kumar off his chair

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most loved on screen pairs of all time. The duo has given several hits together, and whenever we see Akshay and Kareena on screen, their chemistry does all the talking. Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakht Ishq, and Good Newwz are a few movies where Akshay and Kareena starred together.

Their off screen friendship is also always the talk of the town, Akshay and Kareena are best of friends in real life, and this friendship can be seen in several videos shared by fans. Today, we have come across one such videos that defines the bond and the friendship between Akshay and Kareena. Akshay was teasing Kareena, and the actress pushed him off his chair.

In this video shared by fans, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor were present along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani to promote their movie Good Newwz.

Well this is not the first time we have seen this amazing bond between Kareena and Akshay Kumar, and we look forward to seeing them together in more movies.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has movies like Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Bell Bottom. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chadha.

