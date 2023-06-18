OMG! Dabangg 3 actress Hema Sharma reveals she was manhandled by Salman Khan’s security, says “I was humiliated in front of a unit of 100 people, I couldn't sleep for 10 days”

MUMBAI : Salman Khan is the undoubted superstar of the Hindi film industry with a massive fan following. People wait for hours to get a glimpse of the actor and getting a picture with him is now nearly impossible with a squad of security that surrounds him everywhere he goes.

Now, actress Hema Sharma, who has worked in Salman’s home production Dabangg 3 narrates her ordeal where she was humiliated by the actor’s security only because she wanted to meet the actor. Even though she worked in his film, unfortunately she didn’t share screen space with him.

She told a news portal, “I really wanted to work in Dabangg 3 and I did everything in my capacity to work in that film because I wanted to meet Salman Khan sir. Earlier, my scene was with Salman sir. So, I was very happy and thankful to God for the opportunity.”

She further said, “I was very disappointed and after the shoot got over for me, I just wanted to meet Salman sir." She further mentioned that she spoke with a lot of people to get a chance to meet Salman. I contacted many people to help me connect with Salman sir. At least I spoke with 50 people to get a chance to meet Salman Khan and to click a picture with him. I then got in touch with Pandit Janardhan, who has also come on `Bigg Boss`, and expressed my wish to him about meeting Salman sir.”

She further said, "He assured me that it'll happen and we went to meet Salman sir. I can`t tell you how badly I was treated and humiliated, I was thrown out like a dog all because I wanted to click one picture with him.”

Hema further added, “I was humiliated in front of a unit of 100 people which included several of the people whom I knew personally. I couldn`t sleep for 10 days after that. All I wanted was to meet Salman sir and to click a picture with him. He was not present at the spot where the incident unfolded but he was there in the vicinity. He could have intervened and handled the situation but he was nowhere to be seen.”

Recently Salman’s bodyguards were seen pushing actor Vicky Kaushal aside during an event. Salman and Vicky later hugged each other putting all speculations to rest.

