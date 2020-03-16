OMG! Daily workers complaint against Farhan Akhtar’s company of non-payment of Rs 25-30 lakhs, deets inside

MUMBAI: The Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU) publicly accused Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment of non-payment of approximately Rs 20-25 lakh dues to 300 daily-wage workers who served in the production design team of ‘Mirzapur 3’.

FSSAMU reportedly wrote a letter to the media that states that the workers are made to work for extended hours that go beyond the permissible limits as per the provision in the labour law. It also alleged that they are not provided with quality food or adequate seating provisions on the set. The general secretary of FSSAMU claimed that they had written 3 letters to Excel Entertainment till now. There was no response from the production house but after the letter to the media was released, the production house contacted them and promised to settle the dues in 48 hours.

Later, Excel Entertainment issued a statement, which read: “This is the first time we are being made aware about such a complaint raised by the union. We would like to further [state] that the FSSAMU has not reached out to Excel through letters, e-mails or phone calls. Excel currently has seven to eight projects under production, and none of these projects have any non-payment-related issues. We will investigate this matter from our end. We would like to mention that Excel enjoys a stellar reputation in the industry for treating all collaborators with equal respect and dignity.”

