OMG! Daily workers complaint against Farhan Akhtar’s company of non-payment of Rs 25-30 lakhs, deets inside

Farhan Akhtar is currently busy with his upcoming project Jee Le Zara that features Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 10:13
movie_image: 
OMG! Daily workers complaint against Farhan Akhtar’s company of non-payment of Rs 25-30 lakhs, deets inside

MUMBAI: The Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU) publicly accused Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment of non-payment of approximately Rs 20-25 lakh dues to 300 daily-wage workers who served in the production design team of ‘Mirzapur 3’.

Also Read: Alia bhatt shares an update on Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa says ; ‘IT'S HAPPENING’

FSSAMU reportedly wrote a letter to the media that states that the workers are made to work for extended hours that go beyond the permissible limits as per the provision in the labour law. It also alleged that they are not provided with quality food or adequate seating provisions on the set. The general secretary of FSSAMU claimed that they had written 3 letters to Excel Entertainment till now. There was no response from the production house but after the letter to the media was released, the production house contacted them and promised to settle the dues in 48 hours.

Also Read: Confirmed! Ishaan Khatter bags role in filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa

Later, Excel Entertainment issued a statement, which read: “This is the first time we are being made aware about such a complaint raised by the union. We would like to further [state] that the FSSAMU has not reached out to Excel through letters, e-mails or phone calls. Excel currently has seven to eight projects under production, and none of these projects have any non-payment-related issues. We will investigate this matter from our end. We would like to mention that Excel enjoys a stellar reputation in the industry for treating all collaborators with equal respect and dignity.”

Credit: Pinkvilla

Bollywood movies Farhan Akhtar Excel Entertainment Non-Payment Laborers Complaint Jee Le Zara Don Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Kartik Calling Kartik Mirzapur 3 Ritesh Sidhwani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 10:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Upcoming Dhamaka! New Tamasha in Kapadia mansion on the eve of Janmashtami
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Woah Manini’s trick fails, Banni wins
MUMBAI : Banni Chow Home Delivery, Star Plus latest offering has gripped the audiences’ attention ever since the show...
Bhagya Lakshmi: High Point Drama! Shalu fights with Neelam for Lakshmi, and Ayush gets closer to her
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she ran away from home and avoided her family calls; talks about the trolls who trolled her for making her song on Siddarth Shukla
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
RIP! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passes away due to heart attack
MUMBAI: BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night, police officials said. The...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Blast! Kanha agrees to marry Anjali on THIS condition
MUMBAI : Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been one of the most watched shows on Star Bharat in recent times. With new twists and...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! After Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to dating THIS co-star
Latest Update! After Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to dating THIS co-star
Latest Video