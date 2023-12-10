OMG! Darsheel Safary reveals the pressure of being a child star, and people assuming he had quit acting, says,“Just when the pandemic was starting I got a call saying, Oh I thought you had quit the industry, I was like how do you quit something like this”

The actor is coming out with another new film titled Hukus Bukus and in a candid conversation with Siddharth Kanan opened up about the trials and tribulations of being child star, people’s interest and facing highs and lows.
MUMBAI : Darsheel Safary made his acting debut as a child actor in the film Taare Zameen Par. The movie was a hit at the box office, and for his performance in it, Darsheel won many awards. The film was released 15 years ago, but people still remember Darsheel for his performance in it. 

The actor is coming out with another new film titled Hukus Bukus and in a candid conversation with Siddharth Kanan opened up about the trials and tribulations of being child star, people’s interest and facing  highs and lows.

On being called a child prodigy and if he ever felt the pressure of being a child actor, and working in films that didn't work out, he said, “Absoluelty, I feel here one issue is that you don't know how to deal with things because it is an inner pressure and one that you are putting on yourself and there is outside pressure and you somehow convince yourself that peopl’e expecattaions are really high and you have to match that, I was also juggling my studies and I was trying to be very selective, taking the best step psossible and just working as much as I could, and as school got over, I thought I should take a break and really find about myself anf before that opportunities were coming up and I was lapping it up, I was enjoying myself, but trying to find a solid backing behind those decisions as well, so I was trying and in college I discovered theatre and I took a 7-8 year sabbatical and just focus on doing drama’s and plays and travelling and finding the inner actor and the right script after the pandemic and I found that passion in this film Hukus Bukus, along with some similarities to what my character goes through, so this character goes through a lot as well”.

On people’ perception that he had quit the industry, “I have had articles sometimes and people have talked about it and just when the pandemic was starting I got a call saying, Oh I thought you had quit the industry, I was like how do you quit something like this? And I was shocked because I was doing something that I was passionate about, i love and I am looking ahead in the future with hopes, so it does hurt and as actors, we are very receptive, very emotional, so what to take in and not, and I was like I should not be getting into the public review bit of this and especially the comment section, I can’t be active on social media and I just had to focus on myself and I wanted to seek therapy and I might have, sometimes I speak my sister, she’s younger then me but she’s into psychology, so we just discuss and now we are talking about mental health, and I seek help from time to time, from when I was about 18 to last month actually, it keeps happening”. 

What are your views of Darsheel dealing with so much at such a young age? 

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 19:56

